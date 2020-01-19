It was a perfect day for some outdoor winter fun in Missoula but The Ranch Club's Winterbreak event is about more than just playing in the snow.
over a thousand kids and parents came out to the Ranch Club Sunday afternoon for their annual Winterbreak event and they had a little something for everyone.
"There are 15 plus different family friendly activities from beer tasting or rattlesnake creek distillery for dads to ice skating to curling to hockey to face painting sled riding and the list goes on," Manger Nick Mckethen said.
They even build a mini golf course, with a twist.
"It's mini golf but its on the ice," 7-year-old Haddy Jennings said.
Jennings jumped up and down and shouted "look mom I made it," as she sinks a hole in one!
But this winter wonder land is about more that just playing in the snow.
"Each year we choose two nonprofits to fund raise for and we switch that up regularly," Mckethen said.
This years local non profits are the Lifeguard Group and the united way of missoula's Project Tomorrow.
"All the proceeds go back to the non profits," Mckethen said.
So as Haddy and her little sister skate around on the ice or as families learn about curling they are all actually helping raise suicide awareness and prevent human trafficking.