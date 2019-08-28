MISSOULA - According to the Missoula Radon Coalition, Missoula County has over five times the national average of radon levels.
Radon is the second leading cause of cancer and over 20,000 people die each year from radon exposure.
Radon is a naturally occurring colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that is produced by the breakdown of uranium in the soil and rock. Radon levels are connected with the geology of an area, which is why it is prominent in the treasure state.
According to Daniel Congdon, an environmental health specialist, radon levels can vary from house to house because of the geological makeup that your home's foundation was built on and even how your home was built.
The Missoula City County Health Department offers a short-term radon testing kit for $7 that people can use to test their homes.
The kit is opened and hung in the lowest living space of your home whether that is the basement or ground floor. After three to seven days, the kit is sealed and mailed to the address on the kit and a laboratory sends you back the results.
There are also long-term tests that stay in the home for nearly a year.
Mitigating your home is also an option for those that detect high levels of radon. According to the Missoula Radon Coalition, mitigation systems have been shown to reduce radon levels in the home by up to 99%.
Radon resistant new construction techniques have been shown to increase both the value and resale potential of your home, according to the Missoula Radon Coalition.
For more information about a mitigation home installation, you can contact your local mitigation specialist.