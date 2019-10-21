Attention all archery enthusiasts! Missoula is introducing a new public archery range.
The County Commissioner was the first one to shoot an arrow at the new range Monday officially opening the target range.
This project has been in the making for three years and multiple agencies, like the big sky stewardship committee and the Montana bow hunters association helped make it possible.
Now, this range in Big Sky Park is open to more than just bow hunters, It's free and open to anyone who wants to give it a shot.
"'We get a lot of folks who are not used to archery or maybe just learing about it here they can come out and have the opportunity to try it out," Hellgate Hunters and Anglers President Adam Shaw said.
The new range is also accepting donations to help with maintenance of the grounds.