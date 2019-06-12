Providence St. Patrick Hospital is adding a new building downtown

In Missoula another construction project has been announced, Providence Health Services will soon add another building to their downtown campus.
Right across the street from their Broadway Building Providence Montana plans to break ground for a new medical office building.
Providence Chief Executive Joyce Domerouski said the main purpose of this new building will be outpatient care.
Along with housing an outpatient surgery center they will also move several service lines and a clinic into this new building. This will free up space in the main hospital for the growing in-patient needs.
Officials say this new building will increase the hospitals ability to effectively treat more patients.
"So it’s not a hospital its an out patient setting, that will be supported by workflow designs to help patients get in get out efficiently and effectively." Domerouski said.
This multi-million dollar project will be funded through philanthropy work and a low interest loan.
While there is no official design for the building yet it will also include 3 levels of underground parking.