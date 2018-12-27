The Christmas season is wrapping up, but holiday break-ins are still a concern for people across the nation. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has advice for homeowners on what not to do this time of year.
Don't post pictures of your gifts on social media. Deputies describe this as a wish list for criminals who might be interested in making your gifts their own.
Don't leave empty gift boxes in the trash outside your home. Instead, break them down and take them to a local recycling center.
Finally, don't let everybody know when you're going out of town. Ask a trusted friend or neighbor to check on your home while you're gone, so you can enter the new year on a good note.