Cities around the country are enacting measures to reduce the use of plastic straws and plastic grocery bags and similar measures could soon impact the treasure state.
Democratic State Senator, Sue Malek, is proposing two bills aimed at plastic usage.
The one for plastic bags is drawing a lot of comments SB 121 would enact a 4 cent fee for each plastic grocery store back.
The money from fees would go toward a statewide recycling program.
A senate committee is set to discuss both the bag and straw bills Friday morning.
The bill would also reward people who bring in reusable bags with a two cent credit toward their purchase.
Reactions to this bill were fairly split depending on where the question was asked.
People online and on Facebook were generally against the measure; however some store managers and shoppers were in favor of the proposal to tax plastic.
Shoppers at Missoula’s Orange Street Food Farm have the option to choose between paper or plastic bags.
They can also buy reusable bags from the store for just under a dollar.
Store Manager, Vanessa Hendrix said a lot her customers don’t use plastic bags.
"Before we carried tote bags, a lot of folks would bring them. We had homemade ones, we had knitted ones, and people are very motivated to try and do the right thing for the environment," explained Hendrix.
With a lot of customers already bringing in their own bags, Hendrix said the tax on plastic bags wouldn't impact her customers as much.
The store also offers customers free boxes to haul their groceries in an effort to reduce the use of plastic.
But, some customers are indifferent.
"I guess it doesn't matter to me because I recycle my plastic," said shopper, Jane Markland.
And others are all for it.
"Plastic is a huge problem in the world and also probably in Missoula with the landfill. And so I think taking a few minutes to take your own bags or to not use a bag might be a way to do that, so I think it's a great idea to have this bill," emphasized shopper, Carla Abrams.
In the meantime, Hendrix said Orange Street Food Farm does not have any plans to get rid of their plastic bags, but said that can always change.
Many people online said they were opposed to the fee.
"Montana is not California or any other states that pass this... Nor are we trying to be like them! This will not pass!" said Christopher Miller.
There's plenty of discussion on this story and if you want to weigh in we have more comments posted on our Facebook page.