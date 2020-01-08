Wednesday a city council committee passed a motion to help fund a new clinic that will go into the Missoula Food Bank.
This new satellite clinic will take up roughly 1,600 square feet up on the second floor of the food bank.
The food bank and Partnership Health are working together with architects to design a space that has two medical exam rooms, a dental operatory, and a behavioral health space.
"One of the cool thing about partnership is we do all of those things in one building in one setting and that's still kind of unusual in this country" executive director of Partnership Laurie Francis said.
Organizers say this new collaboration between Partnership, the food bank, and the city will help treat multiple aspects of life.
"Since so many people that we work with and so many people in Missoula struggle with housing, food, and health care we thought that it made a lot of sense to put it all together," Francis said.
The executive director of the food bank Aaron Brock said he hopes construction will start later in February.
This new clinic is estimated to cost $433,800.