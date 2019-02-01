The Missoula At-Risk Housing Coalition held its 13th Project Community Connect event for people experiencing homelessness and for those who are at risk of becoming homeless.
This one day, one stop service is extremely helpful for people experiencing homelessness.
One Missoula woman, who was homeless for two and a half years, said events like this one Friday is what helped her get through it.
Kat was homeless for two and a half years.
She said she got into some legal trouble and lost her home, so she was forced to sleep in her van for days or weeks at a time, but she said it got extremely rough during the winter months.
"Not having a place to call home, not having a bed to sleep in. Not knowing if I was going to freeze to death in the winter or if I was going to be able to stay warm," said Kat.
A frightening situation people with homes don’t have to think about.
Fortunately, Kat got put into housing by Shelter Plus Care, a rental assistance and supportive services for homeless individuals.
She said she's learned a lot living on the streets, lessons she will take with her even though she is no longer homeless.
"How to leave within my means. How to survive when times are at the worst I guess," emphasized Kat.
Kat said she still does not have any real source of income so she is at this event to get necessary resources like hygiene products, blankets, reading glasses, and food.
Kat still has a great attitude, despite the extremely difficult obstacles she’s faced.
"It is what it is and life is what it is and you live the life you have the best that you can," emphasized Kat.
The Project Community Connect event also offered services like dental care, haircuts, and housing opportunities.