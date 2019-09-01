Prescribed fire in northwest Montana is expected to cause lingering smoke this week

Crews are starting a prescribed burn in the Trout Creek and Attlebury Creek drainages Sunday.
The Cabinet Ranger District of the Kootenai National Forest says they will be burning 2,400 acres as a part of the Minton Trout Project.
Units will be aerially ignited by helicopter, and a large column of smoke is expected to be seen during the ignition phase. With lingering smoke in the area that could last from a few days up to a week.
The National Forest Service want to remind the public that planned burns only happen when there are optimal weather and fuel conditions and when they can minimize smoke impact for surrounding communities.