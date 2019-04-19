STEVENSVILLE - Several agencies are working to contain a wildfire in the Lee Metcalf Wildlife Refuge, just north of Stevensville on Friday.
Mike Granger, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said that crews were burning prescribed burn piles. He says that the winds picked up and reignited a fire at burn pile that was once thought to be out. They called in members of the U.S. Forest Service to help fight the fire.
Just after 4 PM, fire had spread over 200 acres, according to Granger.
He added that the fire is now burning between two roads and a river in the area, as crews work to fully contain it.
Photo: Mark Townsend