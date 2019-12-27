Preparation underway for New Years Eve "First Night" Festival in Missoula

Preparations are underway for a festival that will celebrate the art scene in Missoula, and bring the community together to ring in the new decade.
Employees at Arts Missoula said each New Years Eve, they plan the "first night" festival. It features 20 different venues across town that will feature 60 performances and activities by local musicians and artists. You can see the full list by clicking here.
Arts Missoula is an organization that serves as a resource for the coordination, development, and support of art and culture for the benefit of the Missoula community.
First night began in Boston in 1976, and over the years spread to more than 200 communities across the country. Missoula had the inaugural first night festival in 1993.
This years theme is the roaring 20s, since people across the world will be ringing in 2020.
The Executive Director of Arts Missoula Tom Bensen said first night is not only a fun family-friendly festival, it also makes a positive impact the local economy.
"Missoula has a very vibrant arts community, which contributes a lot to the local economy," Bensen said. "In this case we have a lot of artists, we also pay our artists, so they aren't doing it for free. So that's economic benefit for them."
He added many of the artists and musicians are local, and first night is a way to celebrate the community of Missoula.
Admission to first night is 12 dollars if you buy before December 31, or 15 dollars if you buy on New Years Eve. You will get a button when you purchase that you can wear around to all the different venues. You can buy buttons at Missoula-area Alberstons, Fresh Market, among other grocery stores. You can buy a button if you click here.