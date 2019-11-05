MISSOULA - Preliminary voting results show that the DeSmet Elementary School bond will pass, allowing the school to fund renovations to their gym, library, and classroom wing.
Unofficial results from the Missoula County Elections office show that with 100% of precincts reporting, the initiative passed 62.6%-37.4%. There were 92 "yes" votes to 55 "no" votes.
DeSmet Elementary is located in West Missoula, and according to officials at the school, the bond will bring their facilities "into the 21st century."
Also passing tonight is the other DeSmet initiative, which would allow the school to sell off part of its land for housing developers, in hopes of bringing in more families to the school district in the future. That initiative passed 70.6% to 37.4%, or 101 "yes" votes to 42 "no" votes, according to preliminary results.
This story will be updated when results are final.
Updated 11/5/2019, 10:20 PM to reflect bond amount.