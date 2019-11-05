MISSOULA - Preliminary voting results show that the Desmet Elementary School bond will pass, allowing the school to fund renovations to their gym, library, and classroom wing.
Unofficial results from the Missoula County Elections office show that with 100% of precincts reporting, the initiative passed 62.6%-37.4%. There were 92 "yes" votes to 55 "no" votes.
Desmet Elementary is located in West Missoula, and according to officials at the school, the bond levy will bring their facilities "into the 21st century".
This bond levy will require homes of $200,000 to pay $10 a month to fund the renovation projects.
Also passing tonight is the other Desmet initiative, which would allow the school to sell off part of their land around the property for housing developers, all in hopes of bringing in more families to the school district in the future. That initiative passed 70.6% to 37.4%, or 101 "yes" votes to 42 "no" votes.
We will update this story when results become official from the Missoula County Elections Office.