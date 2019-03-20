MISSOULA - More than 3,000 customers lost power Wednesday afternoon and traffic was temporarily disrupted after a truck got caught on power lines.
Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department says a large truck driving on Queen Street, near Sentinel High School, got caught on a power line and dragged it. No one is reported injured.
Observers on the scene say the truck was a flatbed with tall equipment loaded on the back.
The outage affected more than 3,000 NorthWestern Energy customers stretching from Brooks Street up Pattee Canyon, including the ABC FOX Montana office. Power was fully restored around 2:30 PM.
Street lights at Brooks and Stephens, South Ave and Higgins and multiple other intersections were temporarily disabled.
#BREAKING Missoula Police say a large truck knocked down power lines on the 2600 block of Queen St. Signals at the intersection of South Ave and Higgins Ave aren’t working. pic.twitter.com/e91ZvMyH39— Stella Sun (@stellasuntv) March 20, 2019
-Reporting by Stella Sun