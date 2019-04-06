Poverello Center picks up hundreds of pounds of trash to keep neighborhood clean

MISSOULA- The Poverello Center prides itself on being a good neighbor, but recently businesses have spoke out about the homeless populations excess trash in the neighborhood.
Saturday the Poverello Center hosted a cleanup from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. where volunteers came and pitched in for a good cause.
With the snow gone and spring here, it doesn't take too keen of an eye to notice excess trash around the Poverello Center and neighboring businesses.
Just like any community, debris is a common and fixable issue. Recently the Poverello Center has experienced some negative feedback from local businesses on how the homeless trash is affecting their business, but Pov officials say they cherish their local business relationships, and hope today's clean-up efforts show that.
"We are spending some time beautifying our space and just really are doing that in response to some neighborhood meetings that we've had and wanting to make sure that we really care about this staff and want to make sure that we are all working together,” said Executive Director of the Poverello Center, Amy Allison Thompson.
The Poverello staff aren't the only ones trying to keep their community clean and community members happy, volunteers say they care about this issue in the community as well.
"I can understand why they would be upset with a lot of liter being around just because of the high foot traffic of the area but yeah- cleaning up today the small block area that we are doing I think will make a pretty good difference,” said UM student, Andrew Oman.
With over twenty volunteers big and small coming out, Pov officials say they collected over a couple hundred pounds of trash and you can already see the large improvement.
"It all helps. I definitely think that we are making a dent. You can visibly see that we have made the parking lot much cleaner...we've just got to get the oil spots out now,” said Poverello Volunteer Coordinator, Zac Mauldin.
With a successful clean-up, the Poverello believes that this will help ease the minds of local businesses.
"My hope is that the business owners see that we do care and we want to work collaboratively and be a solution,” added Executive Director, Amy Allison Thompson.
The Poverello Center will be hosting its next neighborhood meeting April 15th at 5:30 pm at Imagination Brewery for any community members that would like to attend.