Poverello Center open its doors as a warming shelter until March 31

MISSOULA- This week’s extreme weather conditions are bringing the city of Missoula and a local nonprofit together.
The Poverello Center has taken over as the city’s designated warming shelter after the Mountain Line closed.
After being approached by Mayor John Engen, the Poverello Center says they were happy to step up to the task and open their doors as the new warming center
Extending its hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Poverello Center has been serving 2 or 3 dozen more people than usual, but Pov officials say they were eager to become the new warming shelter after Mountain Line’s turn was over.
"We feel very strongly that, especially when it’s so extremely cold outside, we feel strongly that there needs to be a place for people to be so we agreed to provide that space with the support of the city,” said center Executive Director, Amy Allison Thompson.
Only able to sleep 175, center officials say overflow is taken care of by the mountain line.
"The mountain line is actually stopping by this location, and they are swinging thru here stopping by and picking up folks and taking them over to the Salvation Army,” said the executive director.
Always seeking donations, Pov officials say with the extremely cold weather, they rely heavily on the public for necessities.
"Right now with it being so bitter cold, we absolutely need socks, gloves, blankets, and if you’ve got an old sleeping bag you’re not using, we could use that too. We could really use all of these items year round, but especially right now,” added Amy Allison Thompson.
Along with donations for winter necessities, the Pov is also looking for toiletries.
Anyone wanting to drop off a donation can do so during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday.