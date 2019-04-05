A neighborhood clean-up is set for this weekend after business owners and residents near Missoula’s homeless shelter noticed an increase in garbage.
Neighboring businesses and residences are being impacted by the activity surrounding the Poverello Center.
They are constantly picking up garbage and are seeing suspicious activity.
The owner of the neighboring business Tia's Big Sky, Kim West, is fearful of what's developing at the Poverello Center because she said homelessness is increasing and more people are starting to linger around the neighborhood.
"This morning when we came in we cleaned up sleeping bags and bags and people are sleeping here and I have total compassion and empathy for that. You know the need to crash out but at the same time it will impact our business," emphasized Tia’s Big Sky Co-owner, Kim West.
West is worried this will keep people away from her business.
She said there is too much overflow in the streets, and too much debris and garbage all over the place, which is not appealing when you are selling food.
Another neighboring business, Winds of Change Mental Health Center, is having the same problems.
"There’s some kind of dangerous things that we have to pick up that require putting in sharp containers, there's garbage, there's some human waste that is an issue as well so kind of all of it," explained Winds of Change employee, Becca Gervais.
Gervais said they even had to hire extra staff to clean their property daily.
But, the Poverello Center is taking action to help find a solution by doing quarterly neighborhood clean-ups.
"In response to the fact that we have so many people coming through this area non-stop. We serve hundreds of people a day. And we just wanted to make sure we show people we care," said Poverello Center Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Zac Mauldin.
But, both neighboring businesses believe this clean up needs to be a daily responsibility because after all it's a daily problem.
The neighborhood clean-up will begin at the Poverello Center Saturday at 1 P.M. and volunteers can just show up.
If you would like to express any comments or concerns the next Poverello Center neighborhood meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 15th at 5:30 P.M. at Imagination Brewery.