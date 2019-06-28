MISSOULA - Poverello Center staff say it's an "incredibly stressful time" after a second plumbing failure in two months flooded part of the building again.
A release from the nonprofit homeless shelter says on Friday, June 28, they suffered a serious sewage flood in the same location as the first one on May 8.
The sewage floods have damaged the building and impacted the nonprofit's ability to offer shelter and food to people in need.
Executive Director Amy Allison Thompson says they are accepting clients to stay overnight elsewhere in the building, and the Missoula Food Bank is donating enough ready-to-eat meals to get through the weekend, but the men's dorm is out of commission.
"I cannot overstate how devastated we are about this," she writes.
The Poverello is accepting monetary donations but they don't have a place to store food donations.
The Poverello Center was hoping to have good news today about being able to reopen our men’s dorm and that we had raised all the money we needed for those repairs. However, after suffering a second serious flood, that has impacted the same location in the building, we will not be able to reopen the dorm. I cannot overstate how devastated we are about this.
Over the past 8 weeks we have worked closely with building and plumbing experts to investigate why we experienced the plumbing failure that happened in May. As a group we had thought we had figured out the issue and had a plan to make sure this issue would not happen again. Clearly an issue persists.
At the same time we were working hard to quickly repair our building and get back to normal functioning. We are deeply grateful to the whole Missoula community as you have rallied around the Poverello Center these past weeks. We are especially grateful to our donors, volunteers, and neighbors who have cared for us and made sure we had the resources we needed to recover. We will continue to need that support.
Today's flooding happened in the same area of the building that the flood in May happened. Thankfully, because of the quick actions of staff and procedures put in place after the last flood, the kitchen was not as heavily impact as the last flood. Unfortunately, sewage did flow down into the men’s dorm again and destroyed all the work that had been completed there.
It is clear that our initial investigation did not identify all the issues our plumbing system is facing. We are again working with experts in the field to continue to find out what has happened and to have a more comprehensive plan for fixing this problem.
This has been an incredibly stressful time for the organization and for our clients. People who are experiencing homelessness are in a state of crisis. The Poverello Center is an important safety net for them and having us in crisis is incredibly hard on them. The Poverello staff and board are doing everything in our power to fix this situation so that we can continue to be a place that provides food, shelter, help and hope to the people we serve.
We will be communicating to the community about the status of the kitchen on Monday. The Missoula Food Bank has given us enough “ready to eat” meals to continue to feed our clients over the weekend. At this time we ask supporters not to bring us food donations because we do not have a place to store them.
At this time we do not know when the men’s dorm will be repaired. The damage was limited to the men’s dorm but we have regained access to the rest of our basement. This means we will be able to have all of our clients sleep at the Poverello Center for the weekend. We will send out updates about the status of the dorms as they become available.
We appreciate the support we have gotten and we will be needing to go back to our supports to help us recover from this second disaster. Financial donations can be made by clicking here.