River Rescue
Jenny Power

Tuesday morning started with a lot of police activity in Missoula. Based on scanner chatter, police were led on a chase that ended up with a person in the river by the Kim Williams trail near the University of Montana. 

Police tell us there is a man in the river, and Missoula Police are assisting in what started as a county call. 

We have a reporter on the scene confirms heavy police activity near the university footbridge in Missoula. She says she can see officers searching the river. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

