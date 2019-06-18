Tuesday morning started with a lot of police activity in Missoula. Based on scanner chatter, police were led on a chase that ended up with a person in the river by the Kim Williams trail near the University of Montana.
Police tell us there is a man in the river, and Missoula Police are assisting in what started as a county call.
We have a reporter on the scene confirms heavy police activity near the university footbridge in Missoula. She says she can see officers searching the river.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.