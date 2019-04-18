Easter is just around the corner and Posh Chocolat's big Easter eggs come with a surprise in the middle, which has become the talk of the town for the perfect Easter gift.
Posh Chocolat owner, Ana Willenbrock, is from Brazil and said she got her inspiration from the Easter eggs in her home country.
Willenbrock said these chocolate eggs are all handmade and come with a bunny marshmallow inside.
Some of them come with a golden ticket, which means it has a gift certificate to a local store inside.
She said this is the 8th year they've sold these eggs and she sees a lot of the same families each year.
"We see kids that have been coming with their parents when they're like little kids and they are teenagers now. And they're still like that's one tradition that I don't care about still keeping it although I’m a teenager. You know they grew up with that which will probably make them bring that tradition when they have their own family," explained Willenbrock.
A tradition she hopes Missoulians will keep passing down.
They've sold about 150 eggs this year and there are few more left at Lucky's Market and at Posh Chocolat.