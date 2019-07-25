MISSOULA - Popular trails in the Rattlesnake recreation area are closed as firefighters say a wildfire in Lolo National Forest is rapidly expanding.
A release says the Beeskove Fire grew from about 7 to 35 acres in two hours due to a windy day on Wednesday. It's burning about 4.5 miles up the main Rattlesnake Trail corridor.
Closures include Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 and #515.7, the East Fork Rattlesnake Trail #514, parts of Sheep Mountain Trail #513 and the Mineral Peak Trail #511. The Rattlesnake Horse Trailhead is also closed.
Three helicopters, two Type II crews and Lolo Interagency Hotshots are responding to fully suppress the fire.