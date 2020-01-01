MISSOULA - Police have identified the man who died in a head-on collision on Highway 93 near Arlee.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Michael Singer, 63, of Missoula.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a pickup truck traveling north swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup truck head-on.
One man was transported to a Missoula hospital with minor injuries.
Singer, popularly known as 'Micki' Singer, was a well established musician and DJ from Missoula.
Fans, friends and family posted to Singer's Facebook page expressing their condolences and memories of the late musician.
Singer was a DJ for University of Montana's radio station KBGA and also a drummer with Buzzy Martin and the Trespassers.
