MISSOULA - Police have identified the man who died in a head-on collision on Highway 93 near Arlee. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Michael Singer, 63, of Missoula. 

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a pickup truck traveling north swerved into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup truck head-on.

One man was transported to a Missoula hospital with minor injuries.

Singer, popularly known as 'Micki' Singer, was a well established musician and DJ from Missoula. 

Fans, friends and family posted to Singer's Facebook page expressing their condolences and memories of the late musician.

Singer was a DJ for University of Montana's radio station KBGA and also a drummer with Buzzy Martin and the Trespassers.      

Story was updated at 2:42 pm on 1/2/2020

