MISSOULA -- The Montana Rail Link Dog Park remains closed after a dog tested positive for a highly contagious viral illness known as parvovirus.
According to an email from Missoula Parks and Recreation (MPR), they and Animal Control are unsure if the disease is present at MRL as only one visiting dog has tested positive.
According to MPR, a dog can contract parvovirus anywhere if they come across another infected dog or feces.
MPR says they have conducted research with animal control and found it is not possible to eliminate the disease entirely in an outdoor area. However, they're moving forward with a decontamination process just in case. Weather permitting, they'll start a three-round treatment of all park surfaces on Thursday morning.
They will perform preliminary treatment on sidewalks, fences, fixtures and park interior using chlorine bleach. After a day, they will flip over the ground cover and re-apply the solution on all surfaces. Three days after that, they will repeat the process.
Chlorine bleach could have ecological and toxicological consequences because it is an active chemical. Therefore, they say they will only preform treatment if it is an emergency, as seen in this case.
As a solution to stop the disease from spreading, MPR says they plan to educate the public on the importance of keeping their dogs vaccinated in several weeks, as it is a major form of protection against diseases.