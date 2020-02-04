Popular Missoula dog park closed due to highly contagious parvovirus

MISSOULA - A popular Missoula dog park is closed after a dog tested postitive for a highly contagious viral illness.
A press release from Missoula Parks and Recreation on Tuesday states:
Missoula Parks and Recreation and Missoula Animal Control have closed Montana Rail Link Dog Park after a dog, who reportedly visited the park, tested positive for parvovirus.
Unvaccinated dogs and puppies under the age of four months are most at risk for the highly contagious virus, which attacks dogs' gastrointestinal tracts.
The parvovirus can be found anywhere and is transmitted via contact with an infected dog or feces.
Parks and Recreation plans to clean and disinfect the park's wood chip surface material before the park re-opens sometime next week.
Dogs must be at least four months old and fully vaccinated to use any City dog park.
Missoula Animal Control Director Jeff Darrah says vaccinations are the best defense against parvovirus.
"Parvo can be deadly to puppies and adult dogs that are unvaccinated. Dogs should complete the vaccine series before joining "public spaces," and for most puppies, that should be at 16 weeks," Darrah said. "Taking a young dog or unvaccinated dog into any public situation is against the American Veterinary Medical Association's advice."
Symptoms of canine parvovirus infection can include severe vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and loss of appetite.
Dogs who exhibit these symptoms should be seen by a veterinarian immediately, Darrah added.
To further protect against parvovirus, the American Veterinary Medical Association website reminds pet owners: "Do not let your puppy or adult dog come into contact with the fecal waste of other dogs while walking or playing outdoors. Prompt and proper disposal of waste material is always advisable as a way to limit the spread of canine parvovirus infection as well as other diseases that can infect humans and animals."
For more information, contact Missoula Parks and Recreation at parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us or phone 721-PARK (7275.) MRL Park is located at the corner of South and Johnson streets.