Two separate drug busts in Polson this week led to arrests for possessions with intent to distribute and other charges.
On Tuesday February 11 the Polson Police used a search warrant at the Red Lion Inn as a part of a drug investigation. Inside police found methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.
Quincy Bourdon-Courbille was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the deliverer and manufacturing of drug paraphernalia.
Then on Saturday February 15 the Polson Police conducted another raid on an apartment on 10th Avenue West. Police seized marijuana, THC extractions, and other drug paraphernalia.
Brian Koso was arrested for two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
No one was injured during raids.