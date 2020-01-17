MISSOULA -- Police are trying to locate a missing teenager reported as a runaway in Missoula on Jan. 11.
Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post Isabel Cameron, 16, was last seen on the 1900 block of S. 3rd Street W. on Jan. 10 around 11:45 p.m.
She is described as Hispanic, has an olive skin tone, brown eyes, brown hair, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
Police say she was wearing black leggings and a red halter top when she was last seen. She also has a tattoo of a triangle with a rainbow on her left forearm.
Anyone with information on where she is, is urged to reach MPD School Resource Officer Jeff Lloyd at (406) 552-6300, or at (406) 728-2400 (extension 8053) during school hours. Call 9-1-1 if you see her.