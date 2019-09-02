Missoula police say officers were involved in a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
Missoula police responded to a report of suspicious activity around 4:40pm Monday afternoon near the intersection of North 2nd street and A street.
Police say they suspected drug activity in a car parked there.
During the encounter, shots were fired. As of 9:40pm on Monday, police have not released an injuries report, but officers were involved in the shooting.
The investigation has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
