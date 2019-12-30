HAMILTON - A man was killed in a shooting at 600 W. Desta Street in Hamilton on Saturday at approximately 7:50 pm.
Joann Campbell, 59, is charged with deliberate homicide after allegedly shooting and killing the man at her home.
Hamilton Police say Campbell was at the police station to report an incident a half hour before the shooting happened; however, she took off before they could receive her report.
Police arrested Campbell and brought her to Ravalli County Detention Center.
The Montana State Crime Lab is performing an autopsy on the man's body and they are still waiting on results.
They are not disclosing the man's identity as of right now and the investigation is still developing.