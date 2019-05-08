MISSOULA - Missoula's homeless shelter is resorting to a backup plan for feeding hundreds of people after a plumbing emergency damaged its kitchen. It will still open on Wednesday night to offer overnight shelter.
Early in the morning for Wednesday May 8th the Poverello Center experienced a significant plumbing failure that impacted the kitchen, men’s dormitory and some storage spaces. For the safety of our clients and to allow for repair and cleaning of impacted areas the Poverello Center is temporarily closed.
“The safety of our clients is a top priority for the Poverello Center,” said Amy Allison Thompson, the Executive Director of the Poverello Center. “Once the issue was recognized our staff worked quickly to clear the affected areas and began to assess damage.”
The Poverello Center will remain fully closed for the remainder of today, Wednesday May 8th, but will open at 8:45pm tonight for normal check-in time to provide overnight shelter to our clients.
The Poverello Center’s kitchen, which serves 400 to 500 meals a day, will be closed until Friday May 10th, and possibly longer. The Poverello staff are working with community partners, including the Missoula Food Bank, to make a plan for how to continue to serve meals to our clients during the closure.
To meet the food needs of our clients for the next couple of days we will need to make about 3500 sack lunches. First United Methodist Church (300 East Main St. Missoula, MT 59802) will be allowing the Poverello Center to use their commercial kitchen to make lunches. Volunteers are needed on Thursday and Friday to assemble sack lunches. Follow this link to sign up for volunteer shifts: https://signup.com/go/YkWkfUM. Food donations are also needed to make these lunches. The following donations can be delivered to First United Methodist Church between 8:00 am and 4:00pm Thursday and Friday:
- Bread
- Sandwich Meat
- Sliced Cheese
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
- Granola Bars
- Single serving packaged chips
- Bottled water
- Apples, Oranges and Bananas
- Plastic Sandwich Bags
- Plastic Wrap
- Plastic grocery bags or paper lunch bags
Please deliver these items to First United Methodist Church and not the Poverello Center.
Eventually the Poverello Center will need food donations for the soup kitchen but ask that community members wait until the kitchen re-opens to bring in those donations because we currently do not have space to store them.
“The Poverello Center is working with a professional remediation company to clean up this plumbing issue.” added Allison Thompson. “I am confident that we will quickly be able to return to being safe and clean space to providing food and shelter to Missoulians experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.”