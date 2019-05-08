Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS REQUESTING A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JENNIFER GRAHAM. JENNIFER IS AN 8 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, LAST SEEN AT HER SCHOOL ON MAY 6, 2019. SHE IS 4 FEET 5 INCHES, WEIGHING 60 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES. JENNIFER IS BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER OR PHYSICAL HARM. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HER FATHER, TOM GRAHAM, A 73 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE. TOM IS POSSIBLY DRIVING A 2013 BLUE DODGE CARAVAN WITH MONTANA PLATES, E , 0 , 7 , 6 , 0. THEIR DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN, BUT COULD POSSIBLY BE HEADED TO MYRTLE CREEK, OREGON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6 , 7 5 8 , 5 6 1 0 OR BY DIALING 9 1 1.