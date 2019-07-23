MISSOULA- The University of Montana’s Wilderness Institute unveiled a new website that aims to be one-stop shopping for learning about wilderness areas and planning backpacking and camping trips.
The Wilderness.Net site guides users to over 800 wilderness areas across the United States, allowing hikers to better prepare before hitting the back country, said Wilderness Institute Communications Director, Lisa Ronald.
It includes popular Missoula-area destinations such as the Rattlesnake Wilderness and the Bob Marshall complex.
"If you're wanting to visit a wilderness area, we are trying to make it easier for you to find that, and to find information on where you want to go, what you might do while you're there," Ronald said. "We want to make that really accessible and really easy for people to start planning that trip and having that really pivotal wilderness adventure."
The site includes an interactive map where you can look at wilderness areas, find maps, learn about regulations and plan what you'll need before you go.
Some of the biggest wilderness areas in the lower 48 states are located in Montana and Idaho.
