Pillars from 1890 resurface on Main Street

MISSOULA- The more than a century old Radio Central Building downtown on East Main Street is under construction, and after removing the facade entrance, builders uncovered something pretty special.
These two pillars that have recently made their debut, are actually from 1890.
The pillars were once showing but were covered up with the past building remodels. Caras Property Management is currently in active remodel of the Radio Central Building, and plan on keeping the century old pillars for the community take enjoy.