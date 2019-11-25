Philipsburg Ice Assoc. getting ready to make ice for outdoor rink

Volunteers in Philipsburg are getting ready to make some ice, after finishing up some final touches on the outdoor ice rink.
Over the weekend, volunteers with the Philipsburg Ice Association and the Anaconda Job Corps laid down the piping that refrigerates the ice on the Winninghoof Park outdoor rink during the winter.
Refrigeration was installed last year, and has since improved the quality of ice that people can skate on.
The Winninghoff outdoor rink is hoping to open in time for Thanksgiving.
"We're gonna take advantage of the weather this week, and make ice starting tonight. Hopefully if everything goes well we can have it open this coming weekend," Matt Todd the president of the Philipsburg Ice Assoc. said.
He estimated 500 to a thousand people used the ice rink last year.
The rink is free to use, with ice skates available to borrow in the building next to the rink.