Phantom Hills water system donated to the City of Missoula

MISSOULA- The Washington Corporation recently approached the City of Missoula in an effort to provide their customers with the best rates possible
The Washington Corporation believes this will be an overall better fit for the corporation, customers, and the city.
Phantom Hills, a small subdivision of 180 customers surrounding the Ranch Golf Club, with its own water system, will soon be run by the city of Missoula.
City water officials say this is a win-win for the city as well as the customers.
"We will go ahead and take over control of that July 1st and then we will start billing the customers at the Missoula water rate, which all indications look like they are going to save about 40% on their water bill,” said the City of Missoula’s Deputy Public Works Director of Utilities, Dennis Bowman.
The city will maintain this water system like they do every other water system, consistent maintenance checkups as well as water system testing.