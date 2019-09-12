Pet Fest focuses on educating through entertainment

MISSOULA - The 14th annual Pet Fest is focused on educating people through entertainment about the world of pets and pet adoption.
What started as a mother-daughter venture to better their community, has blossomed into an annual opportunity for pets to find loving homes. Pet Fest can now boast a 95 percent adoption rate at the event, which is why Linda Baumann and Megan Pfaff do what they do.
On top of showcasing animals up for adoption from multiple western Montana rescues and shelters, the day is also filled with competitions for people and their pets to take part in.
Pet owner Hannah Metcalf decided to start going to Pet Fest in 2011 as a fun way to interact with her dogs. Now, she is a regular attendee.
From training her dogs basic commands like sit and stay, to practicing for the peanut butter lick, Metcalf says this experience has been fun to bond with her dogs and her pets have an outstanding time.
"Pet Fest is so exciting, it's exciting to see all the animals up for adoption and the people and kids and families excited about adopting and helping animals," said Metcalf.
This year's Pet Fest will take place August 14 at the Missoula Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If you think your pup might be up for one of the fun competitions you can register them at this link. http://petfest.net/