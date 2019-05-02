Missoula Health officials say a thousand people in Missoula County may have had "close contact" with pertussis or whooping cough.
Close contact is when a person is within three feet of an infected person for a period of time.
Health officials say 13 different schools across Missoula County, including Lolo, Florence and Frenchtown, are on high alert after they confirmed 39 cases of the highly contagious disease.
Officials had a conference call with the State Health Department Thursday morning to discuss the outbreak and other cases around the state.
According to officials there are other active cases throughout the Big Sky state, with more cases being confirmed each day.
"As there's more testing, we're seeing more cases, we do anticipate to see that number to rise for a while until we've identified all the cases in our community," Supervisor for Infectious Diseases Cindy Farr said.
Farr said because schools are still in session right now, nurses are going out to schools with confirmed cases to check if kids had "close contact" with someone infected with whooping cough.
Once a person becomes infected with whooping cough, it could take up to 21 days for symptoms to appear, according to Leahy. Symptoms in the beginning are usually mild, and can resemble those of a common cold.
Symptoms include:
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Red, watery eyes
- Fever
- Cough