People from across Montana meet in Missoula to share ideas

MISSOULA - The 12th annual Montana Downtown and Main Street Conference is happening in Missoula October 23rd through 25th.
People from across the treasure state are meeting in Missoula to focus on the importance of community development and engagement.
The big seven will be represented; Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula but smaller communities will also be coming to town like Stevensville, Hamilton, Polson, Havre, and Deerlodge to name a few.
The cities will be working with each other and how they all deal with challenges. From figuring out how to gain more community interaction at events to figuring out solutions to homelessness and panhandling.
"The idea is that we're learning from each other, we're sharing stories and ideas, and then taking those ideas back to our own communities for implementation," said Linda McCarthy, Downtown Missoula Partnership executive director.
The conference rotates throughout Montana. This is the third year Missoula has hosted the conference, the last time taking place in 2002.
If you would like to register for the conference you can do so at this link. https://www.missouladowntown.com/events/montana-downtown-main-street-conference/