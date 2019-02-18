MISSOULA - The 16th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is well underway in the Garden City.
Movie buffs are expected to trek through the snow and cold temperatures to see films throughout the week. Nearly 20,000 attendees are expected to attend this year's event.
A new feature available to moviegoers is buying and reserving tickets online.
Box office manager Mikel Robinson said the "mobile movie type pass" allows people to buy multiple tickets for a discounted price.
Robinson said more tickets are being purchased online this year than at previous festivals.
"We're trying to encourage people to try and buy their tickets ahead of time so we have an idea for counts and it’s really working well," Robinson explained.
And the below-freezing temperatures don't seem to be impacting attendance.
"The numbers have been good despite the cold weather," she said. "We were surprised, but I think people want to be inside where it's nice and warm."
For more information about this year's Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and to purchase tickets, click here.