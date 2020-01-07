You might not recognize this dog, but last year ABC FOX Montana did a story on Pearl's new year's resolution to lose weight.
Now one year later, Pearl's weight loss journey is gaining national attention.
Watching Pearl run, you would never guess that just last year she could barely walk.
"She weighed 50 pounds, unable to walk more than 4 to 5 steps before her legs would give out," Pearl's owner, Jessie Maclay said, "she had a dislocated hip that prevented her from being able to walk well."
Jessie Maclay works at the Humane Society of Western Montana
and when she first saw Pearl she thought she knew how to help, so she brought pearl to Montana Water Dogs to try out water therapy.
"Her first swimming session she swam for a minute and 45 seconds, so not very long, many breaks in between. She swam for 10 seconds at a time then took a break, then she would swim again and then she was exhausted for the rest of the day," Maclay said.
After 54 sessions, six days a week, Pearl built up her endurance and was able to swim for up to 15 minutes.
"In the time that we were swimming she lost, easily, 20 to 25 pounds," Maclay said.
After dropping those first few pounds, Pearl's true personality began to shine through.
"She is amazing, she runs, she swims, she plays with other dogs, she has the biggest personality that I never would have ever expected when I first met her," Maclay said.
But shes not out of the dog house yet, Pearl has Cushing's Disease and in order to keep the weight off she needs to follow a strict diet.
But that doesn't mean she can't enjoy a treat every now and again.
"We asked 'can she have anything?' and the vet said she could have green beans," Maclay said, "It took a long time to convince her that green beans are good but now she loves it."
Pearl is also loving her new leash on life.
Pearl was recently featured in People magazine for January's "Half Their Size" issue.
On Friday you can see her again, this time live in New York on ABC's Good Morning America.