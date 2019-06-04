Pavement Preservation Project underway on I-90 between Wye and Van Burien

MISSOULA- In an effort to preserve our roads, Missoula's Interstate 90 will be getting a facelift thanks to the Pavement Preservation Project from the Wye to the Van Burien exit.
The Pavement Preservation Project is underway with the construction crews working mostly at night.
The Pavement Preservation will consist of milling out surfaces, paving new surfaces, and sealing asphalt.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, routine maintenance is important to ensure that our roads don't fall into poor condition, and so drivers don't experience major delays or major road construction.
"Pavement preservation is kind of like changing the oil in your car, it's just a routine maintenance to make what we have last longer so we don't have to be out there and doing a major reconstruction and causing greater impact nearly as often,” Montana Department of Transportation engineer, John Schmidt said.
Construction will take place mostly during the overnight hours with lane closures and reduced speeds.
