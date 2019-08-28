Patrols increasing for Labor Day Weekend
MISSOULA - The summer travel season may be winding down but that doesn't mean Montana law enforcement is relaxing their efforts to keep people safe on the roads this Labor Day Weekend.
Extra patrols will be out to crack down on impaired drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 376 fatalities during the Labor Day Holiday in 2017 and 44% of those crashes involved drivers who had been drinking.
In Montana over the last five years, there have been 38 fatalities within the two-week period up to and including Labor Day weekend with 50% of the drivers involved impaired by alcohol.
“Drunk driving is not acceptable – ever,” said Sergeant Greg Amundsen of the Missoula Police Department. “Everyone needs to make a commitment to their family, friends, neighbors, and all other Montanans to take their safety seriously and never drive while impaired. It only takes a few minutes to make a plan – if you’re going to drink, arrange for a sober ride.”
Driving impaired in Montana can lead to serious consequences like receiving a DUI, having your license revoked, possible jail time, and up to $10,000 in fines.
