Parts of Mount Jumbo re-open for public access

Nearly three weeks since it's closure due to an avalanche warning, some hiking trails on Mount Jumbo are now open.
City officials say the south zone of Mount Jumbo will remain closed until early April by the recommendation of wildlife biologists.
The closure is to protect roughly 90 elk and other animals which are now grazing near the south zone for food.
Missoula City Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said two trails on Jumbo are now open.
"Most of the trails on Jumbo are closed, but the 'L' trail and the U.S. West trails are open," Brandt said.
He adds the two trails are only open for hiking, and people should not go off the trail in order to protect wildlife.