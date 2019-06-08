Participants repel down the First Interstate Building to raise money

MISSOULA- The United Way Foundation hosted Over the Edge earlier Saturday. This fundraiser takes place all around the United States and today in Missoula, participants had the opportunity to repel down the First Interstate Building in downtown.
Rain or shine, participants, family, and friends gathered to cheer on a thrilling way to raise money. The United Way Foundation works to identify important social issues in a community, and today each participant had to raise over $1,000 minimum to repel, and it's all for a good cause.
United Way executives say this event is an amazing way to see how high and how hard people are willing to reach to better their community.