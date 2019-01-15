MISSOULA- Sentinel High school parents are still left with many questions and some concerns about the incident.
Some parents wanted more communication from the school during the incident and also wanted to be able to pick up their kids from school during the lockdown.
Mondays nearly four hour lockdown still has parents concerned.
Cassidy Riley is one of those parents; she wanted more communication from the school Monday.
“There was no mass text, I checked my email there was no email to let me know,” stated Riley.
But school officials did send emails to parents and also used the school district's Facebook page to keep parents up to date.
"We also have to follow federal law that requires us to make sure we are only communicating with parents who elect to receive those messages because we could be considered with our mass notifications to be something like a spammer" said Missoula Public School’s Communication Director, Hatton Littman.
It wasn't just the communication that made parents nervous. Many wanted to pick up their students as soon as they learned the school was in lockdown.
“I immediately called the school and said my husband will be right there to pick her up, they said no he won't we aren't letting anybody in or out,” said Riley.
The reason being that Missoula County Public Schools protocol is ‘no one in and no on out’. It’s a safety measure the school district said is crucial to protecting students and staff.
“The reason we don’t allow people in or out is to maintain safety of the building during a time when we have to eliminate the kind of traffic that is coming in and out of the entrances of the building, or traffic in the hallways,” stated Littman.
The Missoula County School District will be holding a forum later this week for parents to voice their concerns about this incident, a date and time for this meeting has yet to be set.