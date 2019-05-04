Parents and graduates celebrate University of Montana's commencement

MISSOULA- Today the University of Montana celebrated the class of 2019's commencement...where students, family, and friends, say they can't believe they did it.
College graduation is no easy task, late nights, cheap groceries, and memories to last a lifetime, and today students say they can't believe they finally have their degree.
"It is something that didn't really feel real until literally this morning. I've been done with finals and everything for a couple days but it's amazing to finally be done,” said graduate, Shelby Rosston.
It's not just students who are excited and eager Saturday, their parents have also worked extremely hard to get their children here. Parents say they couldn't be more proud of their graduates who took a leap of faith, and left home.
"Came far away, hundreds of miles, Carved out her new life, and did great in school, I'm so proud,” said proud dad, John Summer.
Now that the degrees have been earned, grads say that their experience at the University of Montana has been something they'll never forget.
"Missoula is a really special place, and I think that the community and everything here is different, it' a different experience than a lot of people get, I've enjoyed my four years here a lot,” added the graduate, Shelby Rosston.