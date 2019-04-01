MISSOULA - A paraglider was rescued on Monday afternoon from Mount Sentinel.
Missoula city fire officials say a man in his 60s was paragliding near the tree-tops when he crashed in a ravine near the south summit of Mount Sentinel.
The 911 dispatch received a call for help at 2 PM and a Life Flight helicopter arrived within a few minutes.
Battalion Chief Dave Wolter says an off-duty Missoula firefighter was already on the mountain and helped guide the Life Flight helicopter and firefighters into the area.
Other paragliders in the area landed and helped, as well.
Officials say he was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with possible back injuries.
-Reporting by Stella Sun