The newly named Missoula PaddleHeads haven't even played their first game yet, but they already have a pretty big win under their belt.
The PaddleHeads were named Minor Leage Baseball's "Best New Look" and Wednesday they celebrated.
Anyone who wore PaddleHead gear to the Highlander got a dollar off beer plus the team raffled off door prizes.
The PaddleHeads were up against eight other new designs from across the country, but the fans have spoken and voted the PaddleHeads this year's best new design.
PaddleHeads Marketing Director Taylor Rush says this pre-season show the community rallying around the new logo.
"It means the world to be recognized nationally is a huge honor but most importantly we have to say thanks for the community support," Rush said "We were the underdogs going into this but to come out on top with the title really shows the community support."
To see the new logo in action the PaddleHeads first home game will be June 19th.