FRENCHTOWN - Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the semi they were riding in overturned on a slick patch of I-90.
Frenchtown Rural Fire District firefighter Kirk Bartel says the wreck happened about 6:25 AM on I-90 westbound near mile marker 85. The truck was carrying machine parts and metal, and no materials spilled onto the roadway.
He says slippery conditions contributed.
Roads are slick throughout western Montana this morning after a winter storm hit the higher elevations.