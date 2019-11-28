Thanksgiving is one of the most popular race days in the United States and here in Missoula is no exception as people bundled up for the 10th annual Turkey Day 8k.
Over 1,600 runners took to the starting line Thursday morning with over 900 of them running the full 8k the rest came for the 3k.
Run Wild Missoula and Runners Edge organized Thursday’s race and they say Thanksgiving Day runs are a great way to build up an appetite for that turkey day feast.
"Thousands of people out on turkey day because it’s a good way to feel good and get a little exercise in then you can go home and be a glutton the rest of the day," Executive Director of Run Wild Missoula Tony Banovich said.
But Thursday’s race was more than just a fun run; it was also a fund raiser for the Missoula Food Bank and the YMCA’s “See Them Home” campaign. Runners raised over $2,000 plus the organizers will donate a dollar for every pound of non-perishable food donated.