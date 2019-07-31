MISSOULA – Seeley Lake Rangers received a call on July 25 that campers were stuck behind a mudslide at the Lodge Pole Creek trail head, but luckily they had enough supplies to last them until crews could get them out.
"They were extremely calm about the situation and they were very patient. That's a really important reaction in a situation like that which is potentially scary and high stress but they handled it really well," said Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest public affairs officer.
The campers were able to call for help using a satellite phone and they had the number of the nearby ranger station handy. They also had ample water and a water filtration system in case that supply ran out. All of their food was also in bear-safe containers so dangerous wildlife wasn’t attracted to the camp spot they couldn’t get out of.
Jerman also recommended having a hack saw on hand in case recreationists come across a fallen branch of tree in their path.
Crews worked quickly on Friday to get the campers out but they worked until the afternoon of July 29 cleaning up debris, checking the integrity of the road and diverting some clogged culverts. The road to the trail head is now officially re-opened.
Forest officials say that the situation could have been much worse, but because these campers were knowledgeable and prepared, the situation turned out alright.
The Seeley Lake Ranger District has also been made aware that the Blackfoot River is unusually muddy, which could indicate more mud slides up river. The district is looking into the possibility of some additional impacts from the storm that rolled through last week and any updates will be posted to the Lolo National Forest website and social media.
Officials also want to encourage people to check with their ranger stations and be prepared ahead of time to avoid unfortunate situations.
"The big message is know before you go, and it's up to you when you're travelling in the back county to be prepared for the unpredictable," said Jerman.