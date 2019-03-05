Outdoor burning season began on March 1 in Missoula, but the Missoula City-County Health Department is reminding the community about rules to follow during the burning process.
The Missoula City-County Health Department says different types of outdoor burns require different permits, and burns are only allowed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The permits cost $7. Once they are activated, the burn will appear on an online map that allows fire departments to confirm the burn is supposed to be there.
The health department says small campfires and warming fires do not require permits, but they are only allowed outside Missoula city limits. City-County air quality specialist Sarah Coefield says campfires aren't allowed inside the city because of air pollution and safety concerns due to population density. She says the only acceptable burn materials are wood and vegetation, and community members constantly need to keep an eye on conditions while burning.
"If you're out there and you're like, ‘oh I don't like this wind and it's dry out here,‘ maybe don't burn," Coefield said. "Go ahead and use some situational awareness and good judgment for if it's actually a good day to burn or not."
A full list of outdoor burning rules in Missoula is available here. Burning permits can be purchased here, at local fire stations or at the Missoula City-County Health Department.